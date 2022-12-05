Key Ohio State receiver out for Peach Bowl against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba when it faces the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff.

Smith-Njigba is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. This season, the talented wide receiver has not been a big part of Ohio State’s offense because he’s battled injuries.

The Ohio State receiver has just five catches for 43 yards this season. Smith-Njigba, who is coming off an incredible sophomore season, caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Smith-Njigba accumulated 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl alone.

The junior wide receiver has played in only three games this year due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1. Smith-Njigba has not been able to return to full health since then.

The Ohio State star receiver is projected to be selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, per Draft Wire. However, if Smith-Njigba can return to full health, then we like his chances of being a first-round selection and one of the first wide receivers drafted.

Ohio State has no shortage of wide receiver talent. The Buckeyes have recruited the position better than any other team in college football. Ohio State receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming are all great players. Harrison Jr. and Egbuka both have over 1,00 yards this year.

