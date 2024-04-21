Key offseason dates for the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz's CEO, Danny Ainge, left, looks on as Jazz owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy fist bump while sitting court side before the start an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

On Saturday, the NBA playoffs begin and will run through at least mid-June (the NBA Finals begin on June 6), but since the Utah Jazz aren’t participating in postseason play, I thought it would be a good idea to remind Jazz fans what dates they should be paying attention to as the offseason unwinds.

NBA draft lottery — May 12

The Jazz will have the eighth-best odds in the upcoming draft lottery with a top-10 protected pick. That means they have a 26.3% chance of landing a top-four draft pick and a 6% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick. There is also a very small chance that three teams jump in front of the Jazz in the lottery, knocking them out and sending the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA combine — May 12-19

The incoming class of draft prospects will be descending on Chicago and going through strength and agility drills as well as group workouts, scrimmages and private workouts and interviews with most of the NBA’s front office representatives.

I’ll be in Chicago to catch up with the Jazz brass and coaches and to interview multiple players taking part in the combine workouts so I can bring you the most thorough coverage as the draft nears.

2024 NBA draft — June 26-27

For the first time, the NBA draft will be held over two days, with the first round on June 26 and the second round on June 27.

In addition to whatever happens for the Jazz in the lottery and barring any trades that could mix things up, the Jazz will also have the 29th pick (acquired in the deal that sent Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors) and the 32nd pick (acquired in the deal that sent Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons).

Free agency — June 30

Negotiations with free agents from other teams can begin at 4 p.m. MDT. While there are trades that will happen before this date, including on draft night, free agency and what transpires after June 30 will dictate much of what can happen through the trade market.

Summer League — July 8-10 & July 12-22

Salt Lake City Summer League will run July 8-10 and Las Vegas Summer League will take place July 12-22.

The SLC showcase will feature players from the Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies. In Vegas, players from all 30 teams will be showcased.

The Jazz have said that the expectation is to have the majority of its young players participate, including Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh, along with some two-way players and candidates and incoming rookies.

"We're ready to roll. We're ready to go big-game hunting." — Jazz CEO Danny Ainge

