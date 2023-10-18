Key offensive players ‘doubtful’ this week as Hampton prepares for No. 7 Delaware

Hampton head football coach Robert Prunty knows just how tough playing football in the Coastal Athletic Association is.

Last year, the Pirates’ first year in the CAA, Prunty’s squad faced six teams that made the FCS playoffs. The story is the same this season as Hampton has already played three teams that were ranked or received votes in the preseason FCS coaches poll and still has another four to go.

The result thus far is a 3-3 record (1-2 in CAA) and a team that enters a matchup with No. 7 Delaware (5-1, 3-0 in CAA) at 2 p.m. Saturday banged up as a result of matchups with top competition. On paper, a 3-3 record might not be appealing, but .500 football is a step in the right direction for a team that finished 4-7 last year and was picked to finish last in the CAA this year.

The Pirates dropped last week’s CAA matchup with Monmouth 61-10. Rainy conditions didn’t stop the Hawks, who rushed for 352 yards and a program-record seven touchdowns.

“Like I told the players, you have good days and bad days,” Prunty said. “We just had a bad day and that’s just part of life.”

Hampton was without star running back Elijah Burris last week and his absence was surely felt. Before the Monmouth game, either Burris or Darran Butts had recorded at least 100 rushing yards in each game this season. Butts came up just short last week with 85 yards.

Prunty said Burris, Butts and starting quarterback Chris Zellous are all “doubtful” to play on Saturday against Delaware.

“Since the Campbell game, we got banged up,” Prunty said. “We got banged up pretty, pretty bad. So we’re in a situation now where we’re fighting through a lot of injuries with key players.”

The trio of Burris, Butts and Zellous have turned Hampton into one of the top rushing offenses in the CAA. The three have combined for 1,406 yards this season and have helped the Pirates average 232.8 yards per game.

Losing Zellous would mean the passing game would take a hit as well. This season, he’s thrown for 925 yards along with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prunty didn’t specify who would step in if Zellous, Burris and Butts don’t play Saturday.

“We need everybody (to step up),” Prunty said. “We need coaches to step up and we need players (to step up). We’ve got to have an all-hands-on-deck type attitude this week.”

Delaware State graduate transfer Jared Lewis played briefly at the end of the Monmouth game and would likely be the favorite to get the starting nod if Zellous isn’t available. Lewis threw for 2,376 yards and 31 touchdowns during his four seasons at Delaware State.

Junior Tymere Robinson and redshirt freshman Quentin Johnson are the only other skill players other than Zellous, Burris and Butts to log carries this season. Robinson has 12 carries for 39 yards and Johnson has three carries for eight yards.

Despite the showing against Monmouth last week and the grueling matchup ahead, Prunty said that team morale hasn’t been affected and the team has had “great” practices since.

Delaware comes to Hampton this week with a top-five rushing and passing offense in the CAA.

“We got to play more sound football,” Prunty said. “Bottom line, it comes down to tackling. We got to fit better and we got to tackle better.”

Delaware’s offense is led by running back Marcus Yarns and quarterback Ryan O’Connor. Yarns is second in the CAA in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with 605 yards and seven touchdowns and O’Connor has thrown for 1,299 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Blue Hens also enter the game with a stellar defense, one that has the top defensive pass efficiency in the CAA.

“They’re fundamentally sound, they have a very sound defense,” Prunty said. “They’re No. 1 in the conference, ranked No. 7 in the country. … We’re gonna have to play our best game we’ve played this season.”

