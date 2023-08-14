Key observations and takeaways from Packers 12th training camp practice

The pads were back on during Monday’s practice as the Packers prepares for a crucial week on their training camp schedule with the New England Patriots coming to Green Bay for two joint practices and a preseason game. However, today’s practice had to be held inside due to rain.

As always, here are by key observations and takeaways from practice. Part of today’s practice included one-on-one drills. I was able to watch the pass catchers against the defensive backs, so throughout this article you will see tweets of mine with the results of those matchups.

— Added to the injury list was Kenny Clark, who was sidelined with a back injury, according to Packers’ PR. Also missing was Tariq Carpenter, David Bakhtairi, Lew Nichols, Caleb Jones, and Tyler Goodson, which was the case on Sunday. Innis Gaines was back with the rehab group and Eric Stokes is still on PUP. Jaire Alexander was participating in individual drills but not team drills.

— With Clark out, it was Colby Wooden lining up next to Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton.

— There were two staring offensive line units on Monday. The primary lineup was with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, followed by Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, and Zach Tom. However, during a few drills we saw Nijman at right tackle, Rasheed Walker in at left tackle, and tom at left guard. Before practice, Matt LaFleur mentioned how well Walker had been playing. I also have to think that getting Tom getting snaps at guard is to give him some reps in case an injury occurs at any point this season.

One on ones: Valentine all over DuBose Kraft with contested catch v. Owens Thomas with PBU on slant to Melton Clifford can’t connect with Deguara downfield who had step on Sapp You’re beats SJC downfield. SJC missed jam. Doubs with double love v. Douglas down left sideline… — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) August 14, 2023

— Corey Ballentine has been locked into the second defensive unit as a boundary cornerback, but today, Shemar Jean-Charles, who had a nice game against Cincinnati, saw some reps with the twos and was with group A during team drills that featured the starters. We also saw Kiondre Thomas with the twos as well. Ballentine was a core special teams player during the second half of 2022.

— For the second practice in a row, Anthony Johnson saw some reps with the starters, which even he was unaware was going to happen on Sunday. Before practice, LaFleur said that Johnson had done a great job. Adding that you can really see his speed and special teams impact.

— There was a lot of rotating at the safety position, but right now, Jonathan Owens appears locked in as a starter with Tarvarius Moore as the third option. With Rudy Ford and Johnson also on the back end of that position group, as each practice goes by, I do wonder if Dallin Leavitt’s special teams contributions are enough on their own to earn him a roster spot.

More one on ones: Allen drops pass. Moore in coverage Owens all over Pearson. Physical matchup between Wicks and T. Ford. Incomplete. Incomplete to Heath v. SJC. Not on same page with QB. Deguara beats Johnson who was doing a lot of grabbing. Watson beats Nixon… — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) August 14, 2023

— Grant DuBose put together another strong practice session, making a few more receptions. After spending a lot of Sunday with the threes, he saw snaps with the twos on Monday.

— Another day, another practice where Karl Brooks makes his way into the backfield. You could hear LaFleur yelling “nice job Karl” after the play. Justin Hollins also put together two impressive pass rush reps, one of which came against Zach Tom. Brenton Cox continues to build off of last Friday’s performance in Cincinnati.

— Lukas Van Ness had more reps with the ones, but for the most part, he’s been quiet the last few practices. One area of improvement for him coming out of the preseason game would be having a secondary pass rush move and having a plan of attack as he’s rushing the passer.

— Anders Carlson was a 5-for-7 on field goal attempts today, missing both extra point attempts, but was good from 40-plus. Both of his misses were right, just as they were in Cincinnati. Pat O’Donnell and Daniel Whelan took turns holding as well as on punt coverage drills.

— Even when Christian Watson doesn’t get the ball, you can see his impact with the way he forces the defense to move. Romeo Doubs was able to get behind the linebackers on a crossing route with a lot of room to work with the safety following Watson downfield.

— Jordan Love was 8-for-12 on the day by my count. The flats and middle of the field are where he attacked the most and found most of his success. His four misses included two overthrows, a drop by Romeo Doubs, and an interception to end practice by Carrington Valentine. It was an impressive play by Valentine, who read the route and jumped it.

Some more one on ones Davis beats Owens. Really physical player with that size. PBU for Valentine v. DuBose Double move from Toure bears T. Ford Deguara beats Leavitt on slant DuBose gets step on Valentine downfield for catch. — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) August 14, 2023

— In a situational drill, there was 12 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter, the offense was down three at the opponent’s 42 yard line. The defense was lined up deep to prevent the big play and taking away the sidelines, so the offense ran a draw play to Aaron Jones, who picked up 7 yards before taking a knee. Love was able to spike the ball with two seconds left, and Carlson came on to make the 51-yard field goal attempt.

— Love was using the hard count a fair amount today. I asked him about this being a point of emphasis earlier in the offseason, and he said it’s in part to test the defense, but also get the offensive line used to his cadence.

— With Goodson and Nichols sidelined, Patrick Taylor is the clear third running back right now, in large part because of his reliability on special teams and as a blocker, but he had two nice runs where he made cutbacks to the running lanes.

— After what I deemed a good performance by the offensive line on Sunday, I thought the defensive front was able to get the best of them today. Running lanes were tough to come by and the pockets weren’t holding for very long.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire