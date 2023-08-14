Key observations and takeaways from Packers 11th training camp practice

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field Sunday afternoon for their first practice following their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preparation for an active week that includes a pair of joint practices with the New England Patriots and a preseason game, today was a bit lighter with no pads, but there were still several competitive periods.

Here are my key observations and takeaways from what I saw on the sidelines.

— The players not practicing included David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander, who is still out with a groin injury, but not one that is considered serious. Tyler Goodson, who left Friday’s game with a shoulder injury, was in a sling. Lew Nichols, who has also been dealing with a shoulder injury for over a week, was still out. Tariq Carpenter, along with Luke Tenuta and Caleb Jones, both of whom were injured in Cincinnati, were out as well. Eric Stokes is still on the PUP list.

— Players we saw back on the field included Innis Gaines and Jake Hanson, while Josiah Degauara was participating in team drills for the first time since returning from a calf injury.

— With Jaire Alexander out, Carrington Valentine continued to start on the boundary opposite of Rasul Douglas.

— Shorthanded at tight end, the recently signed Dre Miller was working with that unit in individual drills. Miller is listed as a receiver on the Packers’ official roster and played that position in college, but earlier this offseason, when he was with the Giants, New York did have him playing tight end while there. LaFleur would also say that Austin Allen has “done a nice job,” and will will get more opportunities. Deguara was next to Luke Musgrave when the Packers were in 12 personnel today.

TE Austin Allen. As LaFleur said before practice, he is going to be relied on more right now. pic.twitter.com/eu6eds8IEn — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) August 13, 2023

— Of note on the starting offensive line, Rasheed Walker was the starting left tackle with David Bakhtiari out, followed by Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan and Zach Tom. Walker did have a solid performance in the first preseason game, but nonetheless, still interesting that Nijman wasn’t at left tackle like he often has been in Bakhtiari’s absence. We did see Nijman at right tackle, so perhaps the Packers wanted him taking only reps from that side.

— Tom has seen some snaps at center with the starters, but by and large, it is Myers who has been starting there for much of summer. Right now, I would still guess that the starting job there belongs to him, and Tom will be at right tackle.

— In the Packers first 11-on-11 session, we saw a lot of 21 personnel with Patrick Taylor as the second running back, and he looked very good as a lead blocker for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. I know he doesn’t have the same flashiness on offense as others, but both Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst have said that special teams contributions for the third running back is a must, along with blocking, and Taylor has been proficient in both areas.

— Emanuel Wilson was working with the second-team offense. Before practice, LaFleur said that Wilson will have to show consistency on special teams and as a blocker, and take advantage of the opportunities he is going to have moving forward.

Emanuel Wilson going through a blocking drill. Special teams, specifically, along with blocking will be key factors in determining RB3. pic.twitter.com/zCoVqfUV5t — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) August 13, 2023

— Luke Musgrave was a frequent target of Jordan Love’s during his two series against the Bengals, and he was again today, specifically over the middle of the field. That is going to be a frequent combination we see this season. On two plays, Musgrave did a really good job of getting behind the linebackers on crossing routes, with Love finding him in space.

— Granted, the pads weren’t on, but I thought this was one of the better practices from the offensive line unit. Love, for the most part, had the time he needed in the pocket.

— Another practice another nice run defense rep by Jonathan Ford, who has “upped his game” this summer, as LaFleur said. He is routinely been making some stops in the run game, and his path to the roster is as the sixth interior defender and nose tackle backup to TJ Slaton.

— The practice ended with a two-minute drill. It was an end-of-game scenario with 1:45 left on the clock and the offense starting at their own 20-yard line down seven. Love put together a solid scoring drive, where he often utilized the quick passing game and threw heavily towards the sidelines the stop the clock. He mostly took what the defense gave him, didn’t force anything, and protected the ball. The drive ended with Love connecting with Jayden Reed in the end zone, who got behind Keisean Nixon. It was also a really well placed ball by Love.

2 min drill Nice pass rush re by Hollins v. Nijman. Quick pass to flat to Jones. No gain. Love finds Toure on right sideline. Toure finds space between CB and S over top. Quick sideline pass to Jones. Finds Musgrave again on crosser who got behind LBs. Love and Deguara… — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) August 13, 2023

— Reed continues to become a much more consistent presence on the field in team drills.

— LaFleur pointed it out following the game in Cincinnati, but even when the play is breaking down or the protection isn’t all that great, Love looks very calm in the midst of all the chaos.

— During that two minute drill, some of the regular starters did not participate, so we saw young players or backups getting some reps with the starters, including Brenton Cox, Tarvarius Moore, Keshawn Banks, and Karl Brooks. The offensive line had Nijman at right tackle, Myers at center and Tom at left guard with Jenkins out.

— The second team offense led by Sean Clifford struggled to move the ball. Similarly to Friday’s game from Clifford, on one play he threw a near interception, while a few plays later, he delivered an absolute beautiful pass to Tucker Kraft down the seams that was dropped in between three defenders. Unfortunately, the play was called back. Cox wrecked a few of the plays on the drive by bursting into the backfield.

— Jonathan Owens was again the starting safety next to Darnell Savage, but we saw more of Tarvarius Moore with the ones here and there as well. Before practice, LaFleur talked about how Moore’s physicality really flashed in Cincinnati. All of a sudden, Rudy Ford appears to be the fourth option at the position.

— At edge rusher, more starting snaps for Justin Hollins, further cementing his spot on this roster.

— In terms of snap counts on offense and who each player is lining up with Malik Heath appears to be ahead of Bo Melton on the depth chart. However, it’s important to note that Melton saw quite a few more special teams snaps than Heath on Friday. I imagine special teams contributions will be a big factor in deciding who the sixth wide receiver is.

— DuBose made a pair of receptions with the third-team offense, including a touchdown from Alex McGough. It’ll be important that he makes plays and shows consistency overall after missing a large portion of the offseason up to this point.

