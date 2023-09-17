Key observations from Purdue football's 35-20 loss to Syracuse

WEST LAFAYETTE − This time it was penalties and turnovers

Purdue football has been in three games that came down to final moments this season, and the Boilermakers are 1-2, both losses coming at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Saturday night's 35-20 Syracuse victory was aided by a plethora of Purdue miscues, including four turnovers, seven total fumbles and 11 penalties that amassed 126 yards.

The Boilermakers left the sellout crowd of 61,441 disappointed after a pair of pass interference calls on consecutive plays late in the third quarter put Syracuse on the 1. The Orange promptly scored on a 1-yard run to go up by two touchdowns that proved insurmountable.

What we learned

Purdue's defense has an Achilles heel, and it's a running quarterback.

Garrett Shrader gashed the Boilermakers for four TDs on the ground and 195 rushing yards, including 102 yards in the first half. Shrader already had 86 yards before Purdue switched to rushing three and dropping back to have two spies on the quarterback.

That helped limit Syracuse's quarterback, but he still made plenty of plays with his feet in a game where Purdue's offense didn't help its own cause with the turnover woes.

Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) during the NCAA football game, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Key observations

∎ Through three games, it's still unclear if Purdue is a good football team. But the Boilermakers, or anyone else for that matter, aren't good enough to win against a team with Syracuse's talent when turning the ball over four times. Purdue also fumbled three other times that it recovered.

∎ A positive takeaway was the play of Purdue's receivers. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen had a breakout game with 10 catches for 114 yards. Deion Burks caught his third touchdown of the season, and TJ Sheffield and Max Klare proved Card has a wealth of weapons at his disposal.

∎ Purdue has been pitiful on third and fourth downs with less than 2 yards to go. The Boilermakers failed on two fourth-and-1 tries, and after already proving to struggle when running up the middle. With the game hanging in the balance late, Purdue abandoned the run on fourth-and-1 and threw an incompletion. Not using bulldozer back Dylan Downing in those situations, or attempting a quarterback sneak, seems to be something worth questioning.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Key observations from Purdue football's 35-20 loss to Syracuse