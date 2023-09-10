Key observations, what we learned from Purdue football's 24-17 win at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — Purdue football had all the momentum.

In the span of 5:44, the Boilermakers lost it.

But, unlike last week, the defense came through in the second half.

Purdue's defense pitched a second-half shutout in its 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

It was the first win as head coach for Ryan Walters and a much needed bounce back victory after last week's late debacle against Fresno State at home.

Virginia Tech scored 17 points in the final six minutes of the first half, wiping away Purdue's 17-0 lead.

The Boilermakers came out of a weather delay that paused the first quarter with 5:50 to go and Purdue leading 7-0, and scored 10 second half points on Ben Freehill's 43-yard field goal and a Tyrone Tracy touchdown run that was set up by a Cam Allen interception.

Hudson Card's 2-yard touchdown run with eight minutes to go was the game winner.

What we learned

It's cliché, but coaches still believe teams make their biggest strides from Game 1 to Game 2.

There were stretches where the Boilermakers reverted back to what we saw a week ago.

Then there were times where Purdue was a much improved team.

Most notably, when it was time to close out the game, Purdue did it both on offense and defense.

Until then, it almost felt like a broken record. Then this: a 13-play, 74-yard drive that took 6:31 in the fourth quarter.

After failing to convert on eight straight third downs, the Boilermakers converted on three on this drive alone, with a Card 12-yard scamper, a tough 5 yards from Devin Mockobee when Purdue needed every bit of them to move the chains, then Mockobee with a touch run after a catch to pick up a first down on third-and-11.

Purdue is 1-1, which sounds a lot better than 0-2, which at moments in the second half seemed possible.

Key observations

∎ Purdue is going to gamble, but how many times do those gambles have to backfire before aborting? Facing a fourth-and-inches at its own 34, having just allowed a 30-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-4, Purdue tried to gain a first down by sending Hudson Card to the right side. He was spun around and hit short of the marker, which catapulted Virginia Tech to another score and its late first half flurry. Purdue was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1 a week ago and also had a three-and-out with its aggressive play calling in the opener against Fresno State that ended up allowing the Bulldogs to kick a field goal before halftime.

∎ Kydran Jenkins is thriving in this defense. The senior linebacker said earlier this week he likes playing in this scheme. Against Fresno State, Jenkins had six tackles, including two for loss and one sack. Jenkins recorded his second sack Saturday, in addition to four tackles and three quarterback hurries.

∎ The Boilermakers have found a new offensive weapon in redshirt freshman tight end Max Klare. Garrett Miller returned for Purdue, playing for the first time since the 2021 Music City Bowl. Miller caught an 8-yard pass on the game's second play, but Klare had a breakout performance, catching eight passes for 64 yards. His 27-yard reception in the first quarter set up the game's first touchdown.

