Key Notre Dame Target Lands Ohio State Offer

Last weekend saw Notre Dame play host to several prospects as part of their Irish Invasion visits and one of the standouts to receive a scholarship offer was 2026 safety Bralan Womack of Mississippi.

It’s early, but Womack rates as one of the nation’s top safeties in the 2026 cycles by various different outlets. Shortly after announcing his scholarship offer from Notre Dame, multiple national recruiting analysts gave crystal ball predictions for him to ultimately commit to the Fighting Irish.

As expected, there will be big-time competition to land Womack’s commitment. On Wednesday, Womack announced that Ohio State had offered him a scholarship.

Class of 2026 5⭐️ superstar Bralan Womack (@B_Mack02) was offered by THE Ohio State University! The Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS) prospect is one of the top players in the nation, regardless of classification. 🌰 pic.twitter.com/Hugdeo2k5c — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) June 6, 2024

Womack recently mentioned to Irish Breakdown that the programs that have him impressed him the most so far as well as Notre Dame are Ohio State, Alabama, Louisville, and Georgia.

