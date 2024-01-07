Key Notre Dame target for 2025 sets commitment date

Notre Dame received good news on Saturday when four star defensive end Christopher Burgess, Jr. of Chicago (Simeon) announced his commitment to the Irish. Now could more good news be on the way for Marcus Freeman and company?

Four-star safety Ethan Long (’25) of Connecticut announced on Saturday that he will be making his commitment on Monday. Notre Dame is among the finalists that also includes Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Long has been a key target of Notre Dame’s for some time and is coming off a junior season that saw him record 56 tackles, three interceptions, and force three fumbles in nine games.

Will he end up in Notre Dame’s already stacked 2025 recruiting class?

We’ll all know in just a few short days.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire