Key NFL offseason dates Broncos fans should know in 2023

The NFL still has one more game to be played — the biggest game of the season — but for the Denver Broncos and 29 other teams, the 2023 offseason has already begun.

Here are the upcoming key dates that Broncos fans should have circled on their calendars for the 2023 NFL offseason.

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl

The Broncos will have scouts in Las Vegas this week to attend the East-West Shrine Bowl, a college football all-time game.

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl

After the Shrine Bowl in Nevada, the Senior Bowl will be held in Alabama a few days later. Denver will have representatives at both games.

Feb. 5: Pro Bowl

This year’s Pro Bowl will feature a flag football game in Las Vegas. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain is set to start for the AFC squad that will be coached by former quarterback Peyton Manning. The NFC will be coached by Eli Manning, with DeMarcus Ware serving as the conference’s defensive coordinator. For the full schedule of Pro Bowl events, click here.

Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. It seems safe to assume fans in Denver will be rooting for Philadelphia in this one.

Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl

A third college football all-star game, this one held in New Orleans. The Broncos will once again be in attendance.

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL scouting combine

One of the biggest events leading up to the NFL draft, held once again at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Denver’s staff will scout and interview some of the top prospects from this year’s draft class at the combine.

March 7: College pro days begin

The Broncos will have staff members at dozens of pro days this spring to scout prospects from colleges both big and small. Here are some of the pro day dates that we know so far.

March 7: Deadline to use a franchise tag

Beginning on Feb. 21, clubs may place a franchise tag or transition tag on one player scheduled to become a free agent. The deadline to place a franchise tag on a player is March 7. Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones might be a candidate for the tag this offseason.

March 13-15: Free agency negotiating window opens

Clubs can begin negotiating contracts with pending free agent players on other teams beginning March 13, but no deals can become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on March 15.

March 15: NFL free agency and trading period begins

Once the new league year begins on March 15, clubs can sign free agents from other teams and complete trades with other teams.

April 3: Offseason workouts begin

Clubs that hired a new coach this offseason (including the Broncos) will be allowed to begin their offseason programs on April 3.

April 27-29: NFL draft

This year’s NFL draft will be held in Kansas City. At the time of this writing, the Broncos own five selections for the draft, including two in the third round.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp

After the NFL draft, clubs will be permitted to hold a rookie minicamp between either May 5-8 or May 12-15.

May: 2023 NFL scheduled announced

Over the last three years, the NFL has announced its upcoming schedule on May 12, May 13 and May 7. Assuming that trend will continue, fans can expect the Broncos’ schedule to be announced in the first or second week of May. We already know the team’s opponents for 2023.

July 15: Extension deadline for franchise-tagged players

Players who receive a franchise tag in the spring have until July 15 to sign a long-term extension with their club. If an extension is not reached before that summer deadline, the player will be locked into a one-year deal for the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

July: Training camp expected to begin

The Broncos typically begin training camp practices in late July, and most practices are open to the public. Last year, Denver announced its training camp schedule on June 17.

August: Preseason and roster cuts

The Broncos will begin preseason games in August with roster cuts set to start later in the month. Last year, Denver’s preseason schedule was finalized in May and roster cuts started on Aug. 16, with 53-man rosters due by Aug. 30. This year’s timeline will likely be similar.

September: Regular season begins

Before you know it, the 2023 NFL season will be here!

