This key metric proves Patrick Mahomes is NFL’s best QB on third down

To say that Patrick Mahomes has played stellar football since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018 would be an understatement of epic proportions.

He has not only delivered the team Super Bowl wins but has also achieved spectacular statistical success that places him entirely in a league of his own. Mahomes’ accomplishments on third down are well documented, but one analysis done by Next Gen Stats proves that when it comes to the most crucial situations, the reigning MVP is more likely to deliver than any other signal-caller in the league.

Patrick Mahomes is the only QB to throw past the sticks on a majority of his 3rd & long attempts since 2018. He has gained +128.0 EPA in these situations, more than double any other QB. 🇩🇪: @MiamiDolphins at @Chiefs

📺: Sunday at 9:30am ET, exclusively on @nflnetwork & #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E98HJN7maY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 1, 2023

His average time to throw, throw past sticks percentage, yards per attempt, and pass EPA are all the best of any quarterback in the league in third and seven-or-more-yard situations.

While some of these marks could be attributed to Andy Reid’s offensive scheme, Mahomes’ ability to process, react, and deliver accurate balls to receivers on time is truly second to none in one of the game’s most difficult situations.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire