Key matchups to watch for during the Titans’ MNF showdown with the Bills

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) head to Buffalo in Week 2 to take on the Bills (1-0) in a Monday night primetime showdown.

If you listen to the national media outlets, the narrative that’s largely going around is that this game will essentially be a cakewalk for the Bills.

Despite what you may hear, there are a few reasons for Titans fans to be optimistic about their chances in this Week 2 matchup between perennial AFC contenders.

For starters, The Titans are 8-2 over their last 10 games on “Monday Night Football”. They’ve also won two straight games against Buffalo, both matchups occurring during primetime as well (2020, 2021).

Lastly, Tennessee often thrives in moments like these where no one besides their fanbase believes in them. The Titans tend to excel in the underdog role. Last season, they beat NFL powerhouses like the Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs when essentially nobody thought they would.

This game feels a lot like last year’s “Sunday Night Football” game in Los Angeles, where everyone just assumed the Titans’ season was over after losing Derrick Henry.

Tennessee isn’t facing that type of adversity this time around, but the amount of doubt surrounding the team combined with the injury to Kristian Fulton resembles that unfortunate time period that was full of unknowns.

In order for the Titans to continue their trend of quieting the naysayers in an emphatic fashion, they must find a way to leave Buffalo with a road win, one way or another.

Let’s take a deeper dive into these six matchups that will largely determine Monday’s outcome.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Josh Allen

This individual matchup is a lopsided one on paper. Josh Allen is a superstar quarterback who possesses legitimate MVP potential. Ryan Tannehill, on the other hand, is a very good starting NFL quarterback who probably won’t be in many MVP conversations anytime soon.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that Tannehill is incapable of having a productive day of his own. The Texas A&M product finished Week 1 as the sixth-most efficient quarterback in the league (0.161).

This efficiency rating is based on a composite metric that uses a combination of “Expected Points Added” (EPA), and Completion Percentage Above Expected (CPOE).

Unfortunately for Tennessee, Buffalo’s quarterback finished with the highest efficiency rating out of all Week 1 quarterbacks with a 0.272

Regardless, Tannehill doesn’t have to outperform Allen for his team to walk away with a victory on Monday night. The Titans just need their quarterback to lead the offense with consistent efficiency, while also ensuring they avoid any self-inflicted wounds that contribute to getting the team beat.

Buffalo is a hard enough opponent as it is, so Tennessee probably won’t be able to overcome an underwhelming and/or turnover-riddled performance from their starting quarterback.

In order for the Titans to pull off the primetime upset, Tannehill must take care of the football and remain cerebrally aggressive throughout the game.

If you give a talented quarterback like Allen extra possessions and shorter fields to work with, he will make you pay more often than not.

Whenever there’s a dual-threat quarterback of this caliber on the opposite sideline, you know the potential knockout punches are very possible.

More importantly, you have to be willing and ready to throw haymakers of your own as well.

Last week, Tannehill found a good balance between being both efficient and aggressive. Out of 33 pass attempts, 27 were deemed “catchable,” while 24 of those were considered “on target”, per Sports Info Solutions (SIS).

The Titans also completed 9-of-13 passes (69 percent) for 144 yards and one touchdown on throws that were at least 10 yards down the field.

Furthermore, according to Next Gen Stats, the Titans quarterback finished the week in the top 10 in “Aggressive Passing Percentage” (18.2), “Average Completed Air Yards” (8.2), and “Average Intended Air Yards” (9.3).

Again, no one expects these numbers to translate into Tannehill outperforming Allen on the stat sheet, nor does he have to for Tennessee to walk away with a win.

But two things the Titans can’t have out of their quarterback is him being overly conservative and/or careless with the football.

If Tennessee can avoid those two things and find a happy medium, they should have a legitimate chance at leaving Week 2 with a .500 record.

Titans’ passing attack vs. Bills’ pass defense

Fortunately for Tennessee, Buffalo will be without their All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White as he continues to recover from a significant knee injury on the physically unable to perform list (PUP)

White’s absence creates a much more favorable matchup for the mostly young wide receiver corps. that Tennessee possesses.

Despite missing their All-Pro corner, Buffalo’s pass defense performed well against a high-powered Rams offense. Only linebacker Tremaine Edmunds allowed more than 50 receiving yards on the day.

Edmunds and fellow linebacker Matt Milano were targeted 13 times, and 11 of those passes were considered catchable, leading to 10 completions for a total of 81 receiving yards allowed.

Last week, Titans tight end Austin Hooper had a lackluster day after producing only one catch for six yards. This is a potential matchup that Tennessee could exploit if Hooper shows that he’s capable of beating the Bills’ linebackers in pass coverage.

Tennessee could also take advantage of this possible coverage liability with their running backs. Last Sunday, Dontrell Hilliard tallied 61 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions out of the backfield.

Unfortunately, Hilliard has been ruled out of Monday’s game, thus there will be plenty of opportunities for someone like Hassan Haskins to seize.

Regardless of which running back is out there, anytime there’s a favorable matchup with a linebacker in coverage, Tennessee has to identify that potential mismatch and take advantage of it.

Bills defensive backs Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Micah Hyde, and Jordan Poyer each played over 20 coverage snaps in their season-opening win over the Rams.

That group was targeted 16 times, allowing 11 completions for only 106 yards between the six defensive backs, per SIS. Buffalo’s secondary also accounted for two interceptions, while only allowing one passing score on the evening.

This Titans receiver room will have to produce much more efficiently than L.A. did if they want to leave Buffalo with a win.

Another area Tennessee has to improve on is its ability to consistently get their most talented personnel on the field.

Last week, Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips combined for 121 receiving yards, even though neither played 45 percent of the snaps.

Some @NextGenStats re #Titans WR Treylon Burks:

–He averaged 11 yards after the catch on his 3 receptions, tops in the NFL.

–He averaged 4.9 yards of separation on his 5 targets, second only to Deebo Samuel (5.0). — John Glennon (@glennonsports) September 12, 2022

Philips ran a total of 21 routes while Burks only ran 13. Even while being severely underutilized, the two of them combined for 13 targets and nine completions.

Burks wound up finishing with a 38.4 percent target share, while Philips — a fifth-round rookie — finished his NFL debut with a whopping 42.9 percent of the offense’s target share.

Again, neither receiver played even 45 percent of the snaps, making this type of production that much more impressive.

Veterans Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine need to do a better job at stepping up as well, but it’s starting to become apparently obvious which receivers have the highest ceiling in the room.

Whoever has the hot hand on Monday, it would be wise for Tennessee to feed them early and often.

Titans' pass rush vs. Bills’ offensive line

If the Titans are going to have any chance at upsetting the Bills, they need their elite pass-rush to make their presence felt throughout the game.

Following a 2021 season where the pass-rush flourished all year long, the Titans picked up right where they left off by recording five sacks in the 2022 season-opener.

When only rushing four, the 2021 #Titans ranked (playoffs Included): •1st in sacks per game (2.4)

•2nd in sack percentage (23.9%)

•2nd in solo sacks (39)

•2nd in combined sacks (43)

•T-3 in Batted Passes (8)

•T-5 in forced fumbles (9)

•6th in pressures (212)#SavageSZN 🔜 pic.twitter.com/DUczRsoxSt — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) August 5, 2022

In fact, over their last two meaningful outings dating back to January, Tennessee’s defense has produced 14 sacks over its last eight quarters.

Jeffery Simmons (two), Rashad Weaver (two), and Bud Dupree (one) accounted for all five sacks last weekend, and the Titans hope they can replicate similar results on Monday.

Jeffery Simmons in Week 1: ⚔️ 92.3 Pass-rushing grade

⚔️ 6 pressures

⚔️ 2 sacks

⚔️ 23.1% pressure percentage pic.twitter.com/yq7H9EfRP8 — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2022

Simmons in particular wreaked havoc all game long. He’s currently ranked as Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 defensive lineman, while also being the third highest-graded defender (93.0) as we head into Week 2.

Jeffery Simmons swipes the hands aways & gets the strip sack. Have a pass rush plan! #passrush #titans pic.twitter.com/nsq3um2ZtJ — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 15, 2022

The Titans could definitely use another dominant outing from Simmons as they head into a hostile environment. The Mississippi State product is the type of defender that can single-handedly wreck an opposing offense’s game plan.

If Simmons wants to make that universal jump to undeniable elite status, he has the chance to do so by shutting down the media darlings of the NFL in front of a national audience.

Weaver is another bright spot that flashed last week and now he has the chance to showcase his talents on a national stage.

Even though he only rushed the Giants on 13 snaps, the Pitt product produced two sacks and two pressures. Weaver also led the team in sack percentage (15.4), while finishing fourth in pressure percentage (16.7).

Dupree also impacted the game whenever he was out there. On top of recording one sack and one fumble recovery, he finished fifth on the team with a pressure rate of 9.1 percent.

As far as the Bills go, their offensive line was stout outside of the two sacks they allowed in Week 1. Buffalo had a blown-block percentage of 1.01 in their opener.

Another intriguing storyline within this matchup is the fact that former Titans guard, Rodger Saffold, will be on the opposing offensive line this time around.

His individual battles with Simmons are going to be worth the price of admission. The physicality those two play with will inevitably raise the overall tension in the trenches.

Regardless of who is out there, if Tennessee’s defense can consistently cause mayhem upfront, the Titans will have a good shot of stealing what would be a mammoth road victory.

Bills’ wide receivers vs. Titans’ secondary

Injuries have started to derail this matchup a little bit. For Tennessee, Kristian Fulton has been ruled out, while Buffalo’s Gabriel Davis has been listed as questionable.

The Titans surely could benefit from Davis sitting this one out, especially with Fulton being inactive.

Nonetheless, this is a massive opportunity for someone like Caleb Farley to take advantage of. The Virginia Tech product is currently listed as a backup cornerback on the depth chart, even though you could make a strong argument that he easily has the highest ceiling in the room.

Farley possesses a rare blend of size and speed for a cornerback. He has all the physical tools to develop into a truly special player in this league.

Injury unfortunately derailed that in 2021, but an injury has also opened the door for Farley to possibly earn a larger role going forward. Last weekend, Farley only played 12 coverage snaps, allowing one catch for six yards.

This may be the perfect chance for Farley to not only earn more playing time, but this is also an opportunity for him to gain back the once dominant, high-potential reputation he held before the multiple setbacks with his health.

This won’t be an easy task against the Bills’ potent passing attack by any means, but Farley and company have to be ready to hold their own whenever Buffalo inevitably swings for the fences.

Rookie Roger McCreary will also be heavily relied upon in this one. The Auburn product wasn’t targeted in his NFL debut, but that will surely change on Monday night.

Luckily for the two young cornerbacks, they will have two veteran safeties in Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker to lean on. The star safeties will ensure the young corners are cognitively aware of every situation so they can physically be in the right position to succeed.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will likely pick up more of the load if Davis is unable to play, and he’s certainly capable of doing so.

Last week he was targeted nine times, catching eight of them for 122 yards (15.3 YPC) and one touchdown. He also produced a completion percentage of 88.9 percent when targeted, 62.5 percent of his receptions went for first downs and Diggs posted an elite 4.1 yards per route run.

Shutting down the Bills’ superstar wide receiver is highly unlikely, but Tennessee has to contain him as much as possible.

It will be up to the young cornerbacks and veteran safeties to identify where Diggs lines up on every snap. The defense must have a synchronized plan of attack for him wherever he goes otherwise it could wind up being a very long night for Tennessee’s secondary.

Titans’ pass protection vs. Bills’ pass rush

Last Sunday, the Titans did a relatively good job in pass protection, especially considering they had two new starters, both of whom were young and relatively inexperienced.

The Titans only allowed one sack and held the Giants’ pass rush in check for the most part. Needless to say, Buffalo presents an entirely different challenge for Tennessee’s offensive line.

For starters, the Bills won’t be missing their top pass rushers like New York was in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

Von Miller made a splash in his Bills debut with four tackles and two sacks. Him and the rest of the defensive front were a constant nuisance in the opposing backfield throughout the game.

Miller undoubtedly wants to make another statement in his home debut. Tennessee has to do everything humanly possible to prevent that from happening.

If the Titans allow Miller and company to take over the game, their chances of winning significantly drop.

Derrick Henry vs. Bills' run defense

The Bills’ run defense got off to a strong start in Week 1. The unit only allowed 52 yards rushing on 18 carries (2.9 YPC), and according to SIS, only 16.7 percent of those carries resulted in a first down.

Bills defenders also had a BT+MT percentage of 8.3 percent. This formula is used to identify the percentage of attempted tackles that resulted in a player failing to bring down the ball carrier when they were in a position to do so.

Henry will aim to increase Buffalo’s missed/broken tackle percentage by the time Week 2 concludes. The Titans running back may have only produced 82 yards on 21 carries (3.9 YPC), but he also forced broken/missed tackles on 19 percent of his runs, per SIS’ BT+MT/A formula.

One area that really stands out when reviewing the SIS data is the fact that Henry was hit ‘at or behind’ the line of scrimmage on 47.6 percent of his carries.

According to Next Gen Stats, Henry faced eight or more defenders in the box on 38.1 percent of his rush attempts, fifth-most out of all Week 1 running backs. However, he’s the only running back in the top 10 who carried the ball at least 20 times.

As a matter of fact, outside of Henry, only one of those running backs eclipsed 15 carries against stacked boxes (Ty Montgomery with 17).

This type of attention is nothing new to a true workhorse like Henry. As long as No. 22 is in the backfield for Tennessee, he will always be the focal point for opposing defenses.

Another area of concern from last week was the inability to consistently give Henry breathing room to run. The star running back was forced to produce 64 out of his 82 yards after first contact was made against him.

The Alabama product isn’t the most elusive runner in the league. He’s not going to make defenders miss in the backfield if he’s not even given a chance to build up to his special blend of speed and power.

The run-blocking upfront must improve if Tennessee is going to maximize Henry’s special skill set against a very strong opponent. Be on the lookout to see how this matchup fares on Monday evening as Henry looks to put up a dominant Week 2 outing for the second consecutive season.

