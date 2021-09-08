Key Matchups for Auburn Football vs Alabama State

Auburn will look to continue its hot start to the 2021 football season.

The season-opening win against Akron was a simple task and while Alabama State will be another easy win, they are a better football team that Auburn faced in week one.

Auburn will win this game easily but there are still individual matchups that fans will be able to watch to get more information about this team moving forward before the Tigers go on the road to battle Penn State.

Alabama State played their 2020 season in the Spring. They were in the western SWAC division title where they lost to Alabama A&M. They were one game away from the SWAC Championship game. Alabama State started five young offensive linemen. All are back this season. It will be a good experience for Auburn’s defensive front.

Here are some more matchups to watch.

QB Ryan Nettles vs S Smoke Monday

Nettles was a freshman last year. He's now a redshirt freshman. His play earned him the title of the SWAC Newcomer of the Year. Nettles has a decent arm and can move well. Alabama State doesn't call a ton of run-first plays but Nettles is good at extending plays with his feet. Monday will be all over the movement and will get more reps defending a mobile quarterback.

CB Jacquez Payton vs WR Shedrick Jackson

Payton is a transfer from Jacksonville State and had a really good game last week that included a pick-six that was called back for an offsides call. Jackson looked great in Auburn's debut. Keep an eye out for how he does against Payton on Saturday.

S Irshaad Davis vs QB Bo Nix

Davis is an All-SWAC safety and he led Alabama State in tackles last season. Look for Nix to take another step from his great performance last week and continue to throw over safeties on Saturday.

RB Ezra Gray vs LB Zakoby McClain

Gray is the best player on this team. He does a great job running through contact and will run hard against Auburn this Saturday.

WR Jeremiah Hickson vs CB Roger McCreary

Look for Hickson to be the primary target on Saturday. Alabama State likes to get it to him on short passes and give him the chance to get yards after the catch. McCreary should be able to shut him down.

TE Terrance Ellis vs LB Owen Pappoe

Ellis is a really athletic player. His long frame will help him win a lot of battles at the SWAC level. On Saturday however, Pappoe should be able to show off his coverage abilities.

