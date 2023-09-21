Key matchup to watch in Giants vs. 49ers

Yahoo Sports' Minty Bets and Pamela Maldonado look ahead to Thursday night's clash.

Video Transcript

MINTY BETS: It's Thursday night football between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. We're seeing San Francisco as a 10 and 1/2 point favorite and the total set at 44. I'm Minty Bets joined by Pam Maldonado, and we are here to preview this week three NFC primetime match-up. Pam, you got to tell us what you're watching for in this game.

PAMELA MALDONADO: The key match-up, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones against San Francisco's secondary and pass rush. Jones leads the NFL in pressured throws. That's not a good stat to be first in. He's thrown the most passes under duress than any other quarterback in the league, 20 in 65 attempts. That's led to Jones having three interceptions in back-to-back games.

49ers secondary, fifth best at forcing an interception so far this season, after ranked third last year. This is not a fluke. 49ers consistently have a solid secondary. Four separate cornerbacks and safeties, four forced interceptions, including Talanoa Hufanga, leads the team with interception yards. Has good pattern reading from off the slot. Hufanga can definitely catch Jones sleeping.

Giants are without running back Saquon Barkley. Jones will have more passing volume, volume that's under pressure, against a San Francisco defense graded first in PFF's pass rush. Giants fans, limit your expectations. Jones will struggle once again having two starting linemen out. Sacks, interceptions, that's the name of the game. I love San Francisco to win by at least double digits at home tonight.

MINTY BETS: I absolutely love that pick because even though the Giants came out with a close win on Sunday, the San Francisco defense is not only stout against the run, but they rank fourth in opponent scoring. San Francisco is strong on both sides of the ball. In their last 10 home games where they were favored, they're a perfect 10-0 straight up. So I love San Francisco to win, and win by two scores or even more.