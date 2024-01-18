Key matchup: Pepperdine's Houston Mallette brings hot 3-point shooting into rematch with Gonzaga

Jan. 17—We highlighted Michael Ajayi in this space a few weeks ago before the first Gonzaga-Pepperdine matchup, so we'll shift the focus to junior guard Houston Mallette for Thursday's rematch at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.

Ajayi is still rolling along as the West Coast Conference's top scorer (18.2 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (9.8) while Mallette ranks second in scoring (16.7) and second in 3-pointers made (45), one behind Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney. Mallette's 41.7% accuracy is fifth in the WCC among players with at least 10 made 3s.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Mallette had 42 points, 10 3-pointers, eight assists and didn't miss a free throw (8 of 8) in Pepperdine's sweep of Pacific and San Diego last week. He matched his single-game high with five 3s in each victory but hit just 2 of 12 inside the arc.

The Alameda, California, native is barely shooting better inside the arc (44%) than on 3s (41.7%). He hasn't missed a free throw (11 of 11) since setting season highs for makes (nine) and attempts (13) against Gonzaga.

Mallette has had solid numbers in five career games — 18.8 points, 47.5% from the field, 40% on 3s, 75% at the foul line — against the Zags. He scored 15 points in Pepperdine's 86-60 loss Jan. 4 at the Arena. He has posted three 20-point games, including 22 points and three 3s in Gonzaga's 97-88 victory last February in Malibu.

Mallette was named to the preseason All-WCC team for the second straight season. He averaged 13 points and a team-leading 34 minutes last season but didn't receive all-conference honors.

Mallette will have a size advantage against the Zags' backcourt of Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard. Hickman will likely draw the defensive assignment again on Mallette, who was 2 of 9 from the field and scored 60% of his points at the free-throw line in the first meeting.

Hickman's task figures to be tougher Thursday with Mallette's comfort level playing on his home court and his confidence soaring after connecting on 10 of 19 3s last week.