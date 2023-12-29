Key matchup: Aztecs' forward Jaedon LeDee takes full advantage of increased minutes

Dec. 28—San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee has made one of the biggest year-to-year jumps in college basketball.

LeDee averaged 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds coming off the bench for the Aztecs in their run to the national championship game last season. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward wasn't mentioned on All-Mountain West Conference preseason teams, but he's enjoying a breakout season, averaging 21.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 57.2% from the field.

It's been quite a six-year path for LeDee, a Houston native who saw minimal time at Ohio State as a freshman. He spent the next two seasons at TCU, averaging 11.7 and 15.2 minutes.

LeDee transferred to San Diego State and sat out one season under NCAA transfer rules. He made one start and averaged 18.1 minutes last year.

He led SDSU in scoring in each of the first five games this season with 27, 21, 27, 25 and 34 points. He led or shared rebounding honors in the first nine games, including 17 in an overtime win against Washington, before missing the 10th game with a shoulder injury.

As of Tuesday, LeDee and Purdue's Zach Edey were the only players nationally to average at least 21 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 57% or better.

LeDee's production has tailed off after his hot start, but he's still scored in double figures in every game he's played (11) and he's posted six double-doubles.

LeDee is a force in the paint with his size and strength, a combination that puts foul pressure on opposing defenders. He's 22nd nationally with 84 free-throw attempts in 11 games. He leads the MWC in scoring, rebounding and offensive boards (3.7).

His putback basket at the buzzer gave San Diego State a 63-62 victory over UC San Diego.

LeDee has connected on 8 of 20 3-pointers and has hit at least one in seven games.

The Zags, like a lot of schools, had issues at both ends of the floor against talented bigs Edey (25 points and 14 rebounds) and UConn's Donovan Clingan (21 and eight) in losses. Washington's Franck Kepnang, who came in averaging 7.1 points, stung Gonzaga with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

GU will likely call on fifth-year forward Anton Watson to defend LeDee, who leads the Aztecs in scoring by nearly eight points. The Zags also could turn to Graham Ike, who is nearly the same size as LeDee at 6-9 and 242 pounds.

The key for Watson and Ike will be guarding without fouling and making LeDee work on the defensive end.

Elijah Saunders, 6-8 and 225 pounds, joins LeDee in the starting unit, but he hasn't been a major scoring threat (7.3 points) with just three double-digit efforts in 12 games.

LeDee also can expect to see Ben Gregg or Braden Huff off GU's bench and double-teams at times.