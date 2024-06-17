Key Manchester City man offered major uplift on £20 million annual wage as part of ‘charm offensive’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to be offered a ‘significant’ wage increase as part of contract extension talks.

The 53-year-old, who has won 17 major trophies at the Etihad Stadium, is out of contract with Manchester City at the end of next season and is considering leaving the Premier League champions in 2025 alongside sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

Guardiola moved to the Manchester City from Bayern Munich in 2016, and has signed three contract extensions since his arrival, with the Catalan coach having recently won a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title with the Sky Blues.

The Blues boss has won six Premier League titles in seven years, and also successfully guided Manchester City to a maiden UEFA Champions League in 2023, as part of a landmark treble triumph last June.

Guardiola has also won the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, FA Community Shield, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with the Cityzens, and will be bidding to lift more silverware during the 2024/25 campaign which starts in August.

Any trophies won next season could be Guardiola’s last with Manchester City, as Etihad executives brace for the potential departure of the 53-year-old upon the expiry of his current contract next year.

Manchester City officials are set to start contract extension talks with Guardiola, with the Catalonian having even visited owner Sheikh Mansour in Abu Dhabi last week alongside senior members of club staff.

According to the information of Simon Mullock, Manchester City bosses will offer manager Guardiola a ‘significant increase’ on his current £20-million-a-year wage as part of contract extension negotiations.

The wage uplift will reportedly be part of Khaldoon Al Mubarak’s ‘charm offensive’ towards the 53-year-old, as Manchester City bid to extend Guardiola’s stay at the Etihad Stadium for a fourth time – with the Catalan having penned three previous deals.

Al Mubarak, Begiristain and Ferran Soriano were all part of the delegation alongside Guardiola that attended an event and meeting with Sheikh Mansour recently, with the owner hosting the foursome at the Palace of the Nation in Abu Dhabi.