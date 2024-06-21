Key Italy Defender The Best Among Underwhelming Inter Milan Block In Euro 2024 Defeat Vs Spain

Key Italy Defender The Best Among Underwhelming Inter Milan Block In Euro 2024 Defeat Vs Spain

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni produced the most convincing display among Nerazzurri stars as Italy suffered a disappointing defeat to Spain.

After completing a come-from-behind win over Albania in their opening Euro 2024 fixture, Luciano Spalletti opted to keep the Azzurri’s starting lineup intact against La Roja.

This means fielding four Nerazzurri stars in the shape of Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi.

However, the defending European champions let their fans down with an uninspiring showing.

The Spaniards only scored once thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal. However. the slender 1-0 win doesn’t reflect their total domination over the action.

The Italians failed to produce meaningful chances throughout the match. They were heavily reliant on their captain Gianluigi Donnarumma who prevented an agonizing result.

But aside from the PSG goalkeeper, Bastoni also stood his ground to deny additional Spanish goals, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews.

The pink newspaper gave the 25-year-old a 6/10 rating, praising him for not losing his head in the midst of the battle.

Alessandro Bastoni The Best Out Of The Inter Milan Bunch In Italy Vs Spain

On the other hand, Dimarco received a grade of 5/10. The wingback failed to deliver dangerous crosses or threaten with his shots as he often does for Inter.

Davide Frattesi also received the same rating. The source notes how the 24-year-old is still struggling to get a grip on his advanced role.

The Sassuolo winger ran hard all over the pitch, but failed to impact the match.

Finally, Barella had to settle for a 5.5/10 grade. The Euro 2020 winner was brilliant against Albania, but couldn’t replicate the same level against Spain.

The Italians have now collected three points from two fixtures. Their final clash against Croatia will be decisive to secure qualification to the Round of 16.

While a draw should be enough, even a defeat could keep their hopes alive, but it would depend on other results.