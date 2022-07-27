Key injury updates entering Colts’ training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are set to officially begin training camp Wednesday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

After roughly a month and a half off following the conclusion of the spring practices, the Colts are gearing up to compete for the top spot in the AFC South.

As training camp commences, there are several injuries to keep an eye on. Some are significant while others aren’t expected to keep players out for a long time.

Here’s a look at the key injury updates as the Colts enter training camp.

LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Leonard underwent back surgery this offseason after finding out that two discs were impinging on a nerve that was causing pain to shoot down his leg. The Colts placed Leonard on the PUP list to begin camp—he can come off at any time—but there is no timetable for his return.

“I’m not putting a timeline on it. I think the way I’m going now very happy with the way we’re going. I’m just going to take it day by day,” Leonard said Tuesday. “Just hope for the best and just get ready to rock and roll whenever the opportunity comes and just take the field running.”

Leonard told reporters Tuesday that he’s already feeling better and he’s optimistic that it won’t be long before he returns. But it still remains to be seen when that return date will be.

S Rodney McLeod (knee)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The Colts removed McLeod from the PUP list on Wednesday. You can read the original post below.

We have removed DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the Active/PUP list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 27, 2022

McLeod also is starting training camp on the PUP list after undergoing what was described as a small knee procedure. The veteran safety was signed form free agency this offseason.

General manager Chris Ballard doesn’t expect McLeod to be out very long and admitted they are taking the precautionary route with his recovery.

Story continues

“McLeod had a little procedure on a knee. He’s close. This is probably more us than him right now. We expect him back pretty quickly without any setbacks,” Ballard said Tuesday.

The Colts are extremely thin at the safety position following the retirement of Khari Willis so they’ll need McLeod to be 100% when he returns.

DL Tyquan Lewis (knee)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

UPDATE: The Colts removed Lewis from the PUP list on Wednesday. You can read the original post below.

We have removed DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the Active/PUP list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 27, 2022

Lewis suffered a brutal injury to his patellar tendon during the Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans so it’s no surprise that he’s starting training camp on the PUP list.

While coming back from that injury is no walk in the park, Ballard expressed optimism that Lewis will be returning soon after signing a one-year deal this offseason.

“He’s getting close. We expect him back soon. I won’t put a timeline on it but we think he’ll be back soon,” Ballard said.

Lewis will be competing for a versatile role along the defensive line working both on the edge and the interior.

WR Mike Strachan (knee)

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

It has been reported that Strachan is going to miss a chunk of training camp after he underwent a procedure on his knee during the offseason. He didn’t participate in the spring practices that were open to the media and is in danger of losing out on a roster spot.

Ballard hopes Strachan will be able to return before camp ends, but that remains to be seen.

“Mike Strachan, he had a knee procedure before he left. He’s going to be a little bit of time, we think before the end of camp he’ll be back but we’ll see. He’s still rehabbing and making progress,” said Ballard.

Strachan is battling for a roster spot as he goes into his second season and will have a lot of catching up to do when he eventually does return.

DT Eric Johnson (back)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft, was a surprise addition to the injury list before the start of camp. However, he was placed on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI), which differs from the PUP list.

Johnson is dealing with some back spasms that arose while he was training on his own, and Ballard doesn’t seem to be too concerned that the rookie will miss much time.

“We put Eric Johnson II on NFI. He tweaked his back training. We don’t think that’ll be a long issue. Should be back fairly quickly,” Ballard said.

Johnson goes on the NFI list instead because he was injured while training on his own and not with the team. He’s competing for one of the final spots in the defensive line room.

S Julian Blackmon (Achilles)

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This update is a positive one. Blackmon returned to the practice field for the first time this spring since tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2021 regular season. The hope then was that he would be ready for the start of training camp.

That seems to be the case as Blackmon wasn’t among the players placed on the PUP list and even though they may limit him on some reps, the Colts feel the third-year safety is ready to go.

“Julian (Blackmon) is good to go. I mean, we’ll take care of him. We’ll take care of him but Julian’s good to go,” Ballard said.

1

1