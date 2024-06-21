Key information for the Boston Celtics championship parade

The Boston Celtics will celebrate their 2024 NBA Championship with a parade on Friday (June 21). The event will begin at 11 a.m. local time and is expected to draw more than 1 million people into the city. The Celtics are currently celebrating their success with a short trip to Miami.

Due to a heatwave, the Celtics have been forced to wait for their championship celebration, which led Mayor Michelle Wu to declare a “Heat Emergency” on June 18. Nevertheless, Celtics fans will likely be eager to get into the streets to start celebrating with the team and other community members.

There has been no update regarding which TV stations will be covering the event. NBA TV will likely live stream the parade, and local news stations should be expected to provide coverage as well. It’s also likely that local radio will be on hand to keep listeners engaged throughout the proceedings.

New ep of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS ☘️🧪📺 Rapid reaction to the Celtics winning Banner 18 live from the TD Garden Sponsored by: @prizepicks | @Gametime https://t.co/F3cgXmrhFf — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) June 19, 2024

Boston’s championship parade will begin on Causeway Street, move through City Hall Plaza, Boston Common and end on Boylston Street. Undoubtedly, some duck boats will be involved in the festivities as well.

This is the first Celtics championship in 16 years. The victory means the franchise now has the most banners of any team in the NBA. Joe Mazzulla’s team will undoubtedly be looking for a 19th championship next season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire