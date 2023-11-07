Key Gophers football commitment Koi Perich gets offer from Ohio State

The college recruitment of Esko, Minn., star football player Koi Perich continues to heat up with national signing day only six weeks away.

Perich picked up a scholarship offer from Ohio State on Monday. The Buckeyes want the four-star safety prospect, who is ranked the best recruit in the state of Minnesota for the 2024 class.

“Thankful for my 13th offer from THE Ohio State University!” Perich posted on social media, tagging Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

Perich, a do-everything player for the smaller school southwest of Duluth, committed to the Gophers on April 19, and the Buckeyes had reached out about him the same day.

The Buckeyes aren’t the only big-name program still in pursuit of Perich. Southern California offered a scholarship on Oct. 1, and Florida State did the same on Oct. 23.

In early October, Perich told the Pioneer Press that he was intrigued about visiting USC because he had never been to California. His father, George Perich, a teacher and coach at Esko, said Koi was “all in” with the Gophers.

Minnesota has seven commitments within the top 11 Minnesota prospects in next year’s class, with Perich atop the list, per 247sports.

Irondale offensive lineman Emerson Mandell, ranked No. 2, has pledged to Wisconsin, and Rogers defensive lineman Wyatt Gilmore, No. 3, plans to go to Oklahoma.

Minnesota has commitments from six of the next seven players, but none more prized than Perich.

The early signing period begins Dec. 20.

