Key Georgia defender Dan Jackson out for the year

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without a key member of the secondary for the remainder of the 2022 college football season. Junior safety Dan Jackson suffered a stress fracture in his foot and needs surgery to repair the injury.

Jackson has played a critical role for the Georgia defense this season. Jackson knows the Georgia defensive system very well and has 16 total tackles this season. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back has forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in 2022.

Dan Jackson started four games in 2021. Last season, he recorded 40 total tackles and played in all 15 of Georgia’s games.

Georgia will have to lean more on star freshman defensive back Malaki Starks following Jackson’s injury. Georgia frequently has played three safeties this year. Senior safety Christopher Smith is expected to continue to start opposite Starks for the rest of the year.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (who now wears No. 17) is not expected to return this season. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Jackson started the Oregon game for the Georgia defense. Malaki Starks has started for the Bulldogs since the season opener, but Jackson still has gotten a significant amount of snaps.

Jackson’s injury hurts the secondary depth for the Dawgs, who are about to face several explosive passing offenses over the next four weeks.

Tykee Smith, who is back after recovering from an ACL injury, Javon Bullard, and David Daniel-Sisavanh all are anticipated to have a larger role following Dan Jackson’s injury. Pro Football Focus has rated Jackson as one of the top safeties in college football.

