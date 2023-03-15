Key four-star wide receiver target in 2024 taking second visit to Penn State

Penn State will be hosting one of their top wide receiver targets in the class of 2024 on April 7th.

Jaylan Hornsby is a four-star from Camden, NJ who is ranked fourth in the state. On3’s database has him listed as the 273rd best player in his class and 46th at his position nationally.

The 6’2″ 195 pound wide receiver has been offered a scholarship by 21 schools across the country. Other notable programs on the list include Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Illinois and Rutgers.

According to 247Sports, the 2023 class only had one designated wide receiver sign their letter of intent and the 2024 class currently has zero wide receivers committed.

Penn State has been able to develop NFL talent in their receiver room, so it’s important to keep the talent coming into the program.

Right now, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Rutgers leading the way to land the four-star from New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights are given a 50.3% chance to sign Hornsby, while Penn State is sitting second with 18.1%.

Appreciate the love. Will also be back in Happy Valley April 7th!!🤍💙 @CoachAhmadPSU pic.twitter.com/cL9gRKIFOb — Jaylan Hornsby || 4⭐️ (@856_JayHorns) March 10, 2023

Hornsby’s return to Penn State in April will be an unofficial visit. He visited Rutgers for a second time earlier in March and also took a visit to Illinois.

The recruiting process for anyone in the 2024 class will take a while to see all the way through. Official visits still need to take place and their senior season still needs to be played in the fall.

It’s clear that Penn State is prioritizing landing Hornsby as they look to add more talent in their wide receiver room.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire