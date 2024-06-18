Key fixtures in Palace's season

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season have arrived and if you haven't seen them yet you can find them here.

The Eagles have early home games against West Ham United and Leicester City, while they host rivals Brighton and champions Manchester City in December.

On Boxing Day, it's set to be a trip to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth, while the return game against the Seagulls is scheduled for 5 April.

Oliver Glasner's side end with games against Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.