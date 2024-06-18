Key fixtures in Brighton's season

[Getty Images]

Brighton's Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season have arrived and if you haven't seen them yet you can find them here.

The Seagulls have early home games against Manchester United and Ipswich Town, and face rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex on 14 December.

On Boxing Day, it's set to be a home game against Brentford, while the return fixture against the Eagles is scheduled for 5 April.

The Seagulls end with games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Tottenham.