Key factor standing in the way of Girona move for Barcelona veteran

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto looks to be as close to an exit as he ever has been, with Hansi Flick’s arrival potentially causing a U-turn on the club’s part. Sporting Director Deco and Flick are set to meet to discuss the Blaugrana transfer plans on Monday.

Roberto, 32, is out of contract this summer, and had reportedly agreed a renewal, being told that his deal would be extended no matter who the manager was. Yet Flick’s stance on his continuity appears much less warm than Xavi Hernandez’s, and he has been told he must wait to see if there is space in their salary limit.

The veteran midfielder has told the club that he will wait and exhaust all of his options to remain at the club, albeit his camp are currently looking at alternatives. Roberto had been on finishing his career in Major League Soccer, but with several years still left, Catalan neighbours Girona were also credited with interest. MD now say that a deal is unlikely to come to fruition as Roberto’s willingness to wait may see him do so until August, while Girona want to settle on their squad as early as possible.

It could lead to something of an awkward situation for Flick and Barcelona, if they have not made up their mind by mid-July, when preseason training begins. If Roberto is at that point a free agent but still holds a chance of being renewed, then he will be left to bide his time for several weeks, when he could be doing his duties as captain, helping new players and youngsters to integrate.