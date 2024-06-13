Key England defender back in training ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Serbia

John Stones has left quarantine at England's Euro 2024 base and returned to full training.

The defender missed a recent training session due to a stomach bug and had been confined to his bedroom at the Three Lions' camp to prevent the spread of illness.

However, he was able to mingle with teammates again on Thursday and has resumed training ahead of the start of this summer's European Championships.

Despite taking to the grass on the eve of the tournament, there remain doubts over whether Manchester City defender Stones will be fit enough to start England's opening group stage game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening.

Stones was withdrawn at half-time of last Friday's 1-0 defeat against Iceland at Wembley having picked up an ankle injury during the opening exchanges of their final warm-up friendly. Gareth Southgate insisted post-match that this was merely a precautionary measure, though his inability to train for all of this week may prove a major setback in his recovery.

England already have several issues in defence ahead of Euro 2024. Harry Maguire was forced out of Southgate's final 26-player squad due to injury, while Luke Shaw - the Three Lions' only natural left-back for the summer ahead - hasn't played since February and only rejoined England training at the start of this week.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is expected to start at centre-back against Serbia, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk could be drafted into the starting lineup if Stones is not deemed fit enough.

After facing Serbia, England will then take on Denmark and Slovenia to round off their group stage campaign. The Three Lions are hoping to go one better at this year's Euros having finished as runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020.