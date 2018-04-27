Key Eagles with new jersey numbers

The Eagles are about to pick up some new players in the draft this weekend, but first they let their current players claim some vacant jersey numbers.

There were a lot of players' jersey numbers announced, but these are probably the ones you care about the most:

Jay Ajayi: 26

Michael Bennett: 77

Ronald Darby: 21

Corey Nelson: 52

Haloti Ngata: 94

Richard Rodgers: 82

Mike Wallace: 14

Paul Worrilow: 50















Last season, Ajayi wore 36 but told everyone not to get used to it. He is now in the number that Jaylen Watkins wore last season. Watkins signed a free-agent deal with the Chargers. The No. 26 was once worn by Walter Thurmond, Lito Sheppard, Mike Bel and Michael Haddix.

Bennett takes No. 77 that was recently held by Taylor Hart. Bennett wore 72 in Seattle.

Darby moves to 21 after one season at 41. Patrick Robinson wore 21 last season. Before that, Leodis McKelvin wore it. It was owned by Bobby Taylor for a long time.

Ngata previously announced he was moving to 94, taking over the number Beau Allen wore for the last several years. He couldn't wear 92 here because a guy named Reggie White once wore it in Philly.

Richard Rodgers gets the number left from Torrey Smith. That 82 was worn best by Mike Quick.

Wallace's 14 was worn by Marcus Johnson last year. Before then, it was Riley Cooper's and A.J. Feeley's.