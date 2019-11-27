Key Eagles injury updates on Jordan Howard, Lane Johnson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor

As the Eagles get back on the practice field this week, they'll have a few key offensive players back, but they'll still be missing one.

Here were some important updates from Doug Pederson on Wednesday morning:

Lane Johnson: The Eagles' right tackle has been cleared to return to practice, but hasn't gotten all the way through the NFL's concussion protocol.

"It's part of the protocol," Pederson said. "But he's cleared to practice today."

Johnson suffered that concussion early in the Patriots game and was out against Seattle. On Sunday, the Eagles started Andre Dillard at right tackle but had to bench him at halftime. Halapoulivaati Vaitai took over. Getting Johnson back this week would be a huge boost for the offense, especially Carson Wentz.

#Eagles in the last two weeks:



With Lane Johnson: 3 drives, 147 net yards, 10 points



Without Lane Johnson: 23 drives, 509 net yards, 9 points







— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 25, 2019

Alshon Jeffery & Nelson Agholor: Jeffery (ankle) and Agholor (knee) missed the game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Both are expected to be full participants in Wednesday's practice, according to Pederson.

Pederson also mentioned that with Jordan Matthews gone (he was cut this week), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have an expanded role as the receiver opposite Jeffery. So it looks like the Eagles' top three wideouts going into Week 13 are Jeffery, Agholor and Arcega-Whiteside.

Jordan Howard: It's now been over three weeks since Jordan Howard suffered a stinger against the Bears and he still hasn't been cleared for contact, according to Pederson. Howard has missed the two games since the bye week and is in danger of missing another one this weekend. He won't be allowed to play until he's cleared for contact.

Howard will again be limited in practice to start this week.

"It's day to day. It is progressing," Pederson said. "It's trending, obviously, in the right way. We just gotta make sure that he gets his strength back (in his shoulder) before we put him back out there."

