Key duo return from injury

[Getty Images]

Manchester United have announced both Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez are back in first-team training in a statement on their official website.

Rashford has missed the last three games after getting injured in the club's FA Cup semi-final victory against Coventry City.

Martinez returns after having been out for seven games - the defender has only managed to make 11 appearances this season due to injury.

United have three games of the Premier League season remaining and host title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford.