Key Draymond Green illegal screen correct call by refs, NBA says

Last Two Minute Report: Draymond illegal screen correct call

With just under two minutes remaining in Wednesday night's play-in tournament showdown, the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were tied at 98-98.

Golden State could have taken the lead, but Draymond Green was whistled for an illegal screen.

It was a bad call in real-time, and the NBA's Last Two Minute Report compounded things by ruling that referee Tre Maddox made the correct call.

"Green (GSW) establishes himself in a wide picking stance and extends his knee into Matthews' (LAL) path," the report says.

Illegal screen on Draymond? Nope, no way, negative, no chance, definitely not pic.twitter.com/Yxamam72h0 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 20, 2021

There simply is no way you blow your whistle on that, especially at that juncture of the game.

Having said that, the Warriors didn't fall short because of the officiating. They turned the ball over too many times, didn't execute enough down the stretch and LeBron James drilled a ridiculously tough shot.

It is what it is.

