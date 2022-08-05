Key detail in rookie contract of OLB David Ojabo reported

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Ojabo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Baltimore Ravens were able to get their entire 2022 rookie class under contract just a few days ago, with the final first-year player signing his deal in outside linebacker David Ojabo. The former Michigan star was the last rookie in the league to sign his rookie contract, and held out for the first few days of training camp.

The reason for the delay in Ojabo getting signed was reportedly the amount of money that the rookie would have been guaranteed during this third year. Field Yates of ESPN provided a glimpse into the language of Ojabo’s contract, reporting that the outside linebacker ended up getting $700,000 guaranteed in the third year of his deal, which will come in 2024.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network then expanded on the contract details of Ojabo.

 

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

Recommended Stories