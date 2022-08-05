Key detail in rookie contract of OLB David Ojabo reported

The Baltimore Ravens were able to get their entire 2022 rookie class under contract just a few days ago, with the final first-year player signing his deal in outside linebacker David Ojabo. The former Michigan star was the last rookie in the league to sign his rookie contract, and held out for the first few days of training camp.

The reason for the delay in Ojabo getting signed was reportedly the amount of money that the rookie would have been guaranteed during this third year. Field Yates of ESPN provided a glimpse into the language of Ojabo’s contract, reporting that the outside linebacker ended up getting $700,000 guaranteed in the third year of his deal, which will come in 2024.

The holdup in Ravens rookie OLB David Ojabo’s contract was the amount of his third-year salary would be fully guaranteed. Ojabo wound up getting $700K of his 2024 base salary guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2022

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network then expanded on the contract details of Ojabo.

David Ojabo's Ravens deal: four years, $7.909 million, $2.932 million signing bonus, first two seasons fully guaranteed ($705,000, $1.064 million), third year $700,000 of $1.424 million fully guaranteed. Got 49.16 percent of third year guaranteed, up from 0 percent at slot 2021 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

