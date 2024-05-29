Key departs Hartselle for Wallace State

May 29—HARTSELLE — Faron Key is ready to take on a new challenge.

After 10 seasons as the boys basketball coach at Hartselle, Key is leaving to be the new men's basketball coach at Wallace State Community College.

The move was announced Wednesday in a press release sent out by the school.

"This is definitely something new and different, and I'm excited," Key said. "Getting to coach in college is a great opportunity, and I'm excited to get to go out to recruit and meet families."

Key takes over for Allen Sharpe, who left to take the UAH women's basketball job. Wallace State is coming off a 26-9 season and made it to the Sweet 16 in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

"Obviously being on a college campus and getting used to recruiting are two things I'll have to get used to," Key said. "But I feel like basketball and coaching basketball are the same no matter where you are."

Key leaves Hartselle as the school's all-time winningest boys coach, with 174 wins in 10 seasons. Key was named 6A Coach of the Year in 2021 and led the Tigers to three 6A area championships in 2019-21. His team reached the Elite Eight in 2020 and finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in 2021.

"I don't want to get into my time at Hartselle too much because I'll get emotional, but I feel like I gave it everything I had," Key said. "I wanted to get Hartselle to a place where we had a chance to win it all, and I feel like we did that. I'm proud of what we achieved in my time there."

Hartselle Athletic Director Jake Miles thanked Key for his team at Hartselle and said the school will begin immediately to find a successor.

"Coach Key cared a lot about Hartselle and did a great job here. Wallace is getting a great coach and an even better person," Miles said. "We've got a process, and we're going to begin to meet with candidates as soon as possible. Our goal will be to find someone that can build on what Coach Key has done and continue to move us forward."

