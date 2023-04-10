Key defensive line target Jeremiah Beaman puts Auburn in top 10

Four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman is one of the top recruits in the country and on Sunday, the Birmingham native included Auburn in his top 10 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder also included FSU, Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Beaman visited Auburn during the A-Day game for his fourth visit to the Plains since they offered him a scholarship on June 11, 2022.

He is the No. 95 overall player and No. 13 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Alabama.

He made 50 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three interceptions as a junior for Parker High School last season. Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class ranks 24th in the country and is still looking for its first commitment along the defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire