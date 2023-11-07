Key dates for NCAA men's basketball season
The 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season begins Monday, Nov. 6. Here are some key dates throughout the season.
Key dates for NCAA men's basketball season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
The 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season begins Monday, Nov. 6. Here are some key dates throughout the season.
Key dates for NCAA men's basketball season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
“They did the wrong thing to us.”
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Guns were “a regular presence” in the New Mexico State locker room last season, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.
Russ Bengtson, author of A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers, joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about some of the most famous basketball sneakers, why sneaker promotion has changed so dramatically, and what sneakers fans should be buying today.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
How Purdue responds to becoming the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed is one of college basketball's most intriguing storylines.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
Now that the winning has dried up in New England, sentiment is growing among media and fans that Belichick should be gone before season's end. That wouldn't be fair, to multiple people.
Cam Akers' season is reportedly over.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Peter Bendix, 38, spent 15 years with Tampa Bay before being hired by Miami.
It's a tough bye week with some of the NFL's best teams on break. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill holes on your roster.
Stephen Vogt spent the 2023 season as a bullpen coach with the Mariners.