Key dates for Glasgow & Edinburgh as next season's fixtures unveiled

Edinburgh will open the 2024-25 URC season at home to Irish giants Leinster on Friday, 20 September, while Glasgow Warriors begin away to Ulster the following day.

The 1872 Cup derby between the Scottish sides is again a festive double-header, with the first game at Scotstoun on 21 December and the return a week later at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh travel to South Africa in the second and third round of fixtures (28 September and 5 October) to face the Bulls and Lions, while Glasgow make the trip in rounds five and six (19 and 26 October) to take on the Sharks and Stormers.

Franco Smith’s men end the regular season with successive away matches Benetton and Leinster in May, with Edinburgh visiting Connacht before host Ulster in their final two games.

The quarter-final and semi-final play-offs will be in late May and early June before the final on 14 June.

Edinburgh's 2024-25 fixtures: Leinster (h) 20 Sept; Bulls (a) 28 Sept; Lions (a) 5 Oct; Stormers (h) 12 Oct; Cardiff (h) 19 Oct; Ospreys (a) 26 Oct; Benetton (h) 30 Nov; Glasgow (a) 21 December; Glasgow (h) 28 December; Scarlets (a) 25 Jan; Zebre (h) 14 Feb; Munster (a) 28 Feb; Benetton (a) 22 Mar; Dragons (h) 28 Mar; Sharks (h) 18 Apr; Zebre (a) 26 Apr; Connacht (a) 10 May; Ulster (h) 16 May.

Glasgow's 2024-25 fixtures: Ulster (a) 21 Sept; Benetton (h) 27 Sept; Cardiff (a) 4 Oct; Zebre (h) 11 Oct; Sharks (a) 19 Oct; Stormers (a) 26 Oct; Scarlets (h) 29 Nov; Edinburgh (h) 21 Dec; Edinburgh (a) 28 Dec; Connacht (h) 24 Jan; Dragons (a) 18 Feb; Ospreys (h) 1 Mar; Munster (h) 21 Mar; Lions (h) 29 Mar; Zebre (a) 19 Apr; Bulls (h) 25 Apr; Benetton (a) 10 May; Leinster (a) 17 May.