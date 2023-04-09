Key dates on Eagles’ calendar: Offseason program opens April 24

The Eagles are just three weeks away from shaking up the NFL draft with two first-round picks and likely move up and down the board.

Philadelphia’s offseason will quickly pick up over the next few weeks, with the draft and OTA set to begin as the Birds look to retool a Super Bowl roster on the fly.

The NFL announced its nine-week off-season workout routine for all 32 teams. The training programs are divided into three phases, one mandatory minicamp for the entire roster and one rookie minicamp for each group.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program with on-field workouts, which may include individual or group instruction.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program, where teams may conduct ten days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.”

No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

One of the last teams on the schedule, Philadelphia, will report on April 24, just days before the NFL draft.

With the rest of the offseason schedule now completed, here are key dates to watch.

March 7-April 19: Top 30 visits for NFL Draft prospects

caption id=”attachment_666295″ align=”alignnone” width=”1000″>

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NFL teams can start inviting their list of top 30 prospects to the team facilities, and Philadelphia has had 17 players visit the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles have had nine defensive linemen visit, setting the tone for a potential draft double dip.

April 21: Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets

Tyree Jackson is the only player on the roster that fits this category.

Late start

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles’ have cited the reduction of practice time as one main reason they avoided injuries the last few seasons, and they’ll approach things similarly this offseason.

Per the NFL offseason schedule, the Eagles (4/26) are the last team to start workouts, and the Bengals are the only team not to have a mandatory minicamp.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The draft will be held in Kansas City, and Philadelphia should be players with two first-round picks.

OTA Schedule

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

OTAs:

May 30, June 1-2, 5-6, 8

The Birds are scheduled to meet for six days of onfield work and could reduce that total to five, with a likely team bonding trip taking place on June 8.

No mandatory minicamp

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

During the pandemic, the Eagles were among the teams that voted against holding a mandatory minicamp.

During Nick Sirianin’s first season, the team agreed to hold some intense sessions before breaking into training camp.

Philadelphia again will employ a modified spring, with rest being the most urgent need for several players.

Lane Johnson's availability

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Johnson just signed a one-year, $33 million extension to keep him in Philadelphia through 2026.

The Eagles’ right tackle had surgery for a torn abductor, and he’ll need ten to 12 weeks of recovery.

It could be that Johnson doesn’t officially hit the practice field until training camp.

Pace and competition

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

It’ll be year No. 3 for this coaching staff.

Nick Sirianni has preached competition since the beginning, and things will be intense with a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, and several new faces on the defensive side of the football.

Continuity with Jalen Hurts and the entire offensive personnel will be needed during an offseason of change.

May 1: Deadline for teams to pick up fith-year options

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s 2020 first-round pick now resides in Minnesota, a problem the Vikings will likely decline.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles’ draft picks and undrafted rookies will gather for the first time.

May: 2023 NFL schedule release

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in 2023, and the schedule release could clarify a potential NFL season-opening kickoff matchup.

Late July: Training camp begins

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Philadelphia will start their offseason workouts last in the NFL, and they’ll likely be one of the last teams to report for training camp as well.

