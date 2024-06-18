Key dates for the diary as La Liga 2024/25 schedule is unveiled

The RFEF have held an event on Tuesday afternoon to set the 2024/25 La Liga schedule in stone. With the league set to start back up in August, it’s never too early to keep an eye on when the biggest fixtures in the Spanish football calendar will be taking place.

Starting with Gameweek 1, which begins on August 18th, both Real Madrid and Barcelona will be away from home, with Real Madrid playing RCD Mallorca and Barcelona playing Valencia at Mestalla.

Another fixture to keep an eye on will be between two newly promoted sides when Real Valladolid take on either Real Oviedo or Espanyol, depending on who wins their promotion playoff.

In terms of El Clásico, Real Madrid will host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu in Gameweek 11, which begins on October 17th, whilst the reverse fixture takes place in Gameweek 35, which begins on May 11th, when the Camp Nou will hopefully be operational once again.

Elsewhere, Sevilla will host the season’s first edition of El Gran Derbi on the weekend of October 6th, whilst Real Betis host the reverse fixture on the weekend of March 30th.

Lastly, on the final day of the season, which is pencilled in for the 25th of May, Barcelona will be away to Athletic Club, Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad, Real Betis host Valencia, Girona host Atlético Madrid and Villarreal host Sevilla.

To see the full schedule, download the PDF from the RFEF, which can be found below: