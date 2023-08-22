What are the key dates on the Boston Celtics’ schedule for the NBA’s 2023-24 season?

What are the key dates on the Boston Celtics’ schedule for the NBA’s 2023-24 season for fans of the ball club to arrange some “me time” to watch their favorite team? With a handful of former alumni coming home to Boston and some serious rivalry games to stay on top of, there will be plenty of must-watch contests sprinkled throughout the 82-game season.

For those of us not in the time zones of the United States of America, what dates are you going to need to take off from work to catch those key games of the Celtics’ campaign for this coming season?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast recently convened to analyze the full schedule and outline the top 10 moments of the NBA season for the Celtics.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what games stand out for them, and the contests they think you shouldn’t miss.

