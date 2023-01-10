Key dates for Bears fans to know for 2023 offseason

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they also secured the first overall pick in the NFL draft, thanks to some help from the Houston Texans.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to what’s shaping up to be arguably the most exciting offseason in recent memory for Chicago.

Not only do the Bears have the No. 1 pick, but they have the most projected salary cap space (around $118 million) and their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. Now, it’s up to general manager Ryan Poles to build around Fields and address some huge holes on this roster with some impressive resources.

With the Bears’ 2022 season is in the books, here are some important dates to know heading into the 2023 offseason:

January 10: Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus EOY press conference

Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will meet with the media in their end of year press conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CT.

February 5: Pro Bowl

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bears were one of two teams not to have a player voted to the Pro Bowl this year.

February 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine

The Scouting Combine kicks off draft season, which is going to be quite busy for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall pick. GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to get a look at the top prospects in this year’s NFL draft.

March 7: Franchise/transition tag deadline

The deadline to use the franchise or transition tag is March 7. But the Bears do not have any obvious candidates to be tagged in 2023.

March 7: College pro days begin

Following the Scouting Combine, college pro days will begin, where NFL GMs, coaches and scouts will get an up close look at the top prospects in this draft class.

March 13-15: Free agency begins

The two-day negotiating period officially begins March 13, but free agency officially opens on March 15. The Bears are expected to have around $120 million in salary cap space and holes across the roster. So expect them to make plenty of moves.

March 15: Trading period opens

If the Bears are going to make any trades, which is certainly on the table with their immense resources, they can start on March 15, which marks the beginning of the new league year.

April 17: Offseason program begins

With Matt Eberflus returning for a second season, the Bears will begin their offseason workout program on April 17. Teams with first-year head coaches can begin April 3.

April 27-29: NFL draft

This is easily the most anticipated NFL draft for Bears in quite awhile as they hold the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago currently has eight draft selections, but that’s expected to become more as there are plenty of teams that would love to trade into that top spot. This year’s draft will be held in Kansas City, Mo.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp

The Bears will hold a three-day minicamp for their incoming rookie class on one of the two weekends following the NFL draft.

