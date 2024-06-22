Key dates for 2025 NFL season that could have big impact on 49ers

The NFL on Thursday released a handful of key dates for the 2025 season. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero provided the dates which were distributed to teams in a memo issued by the league. A couple of the events are of particular interest to the 49ers.

First on the list is the franchise/transition tag window which is open Feb. 18 to Mar. 4, 2025.

Generally the tag window isn’t of much import to the 49ers. They’ve only tagged kicker Robbie Gould during the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch tenure. Instead they’ll let a player walk or get an extension done before it reaches the franchise tag stage.

That could change if they’re unable to get a long-term deal done with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Then they may have Aiyuk play out his rookie deal before putting the franchise tag on him for the 2025 season. He’s likely the only player due to hit free agency next year that the 49ers would want back on the one-year, fully-guaranteed franchise tag. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and left guard Aaron Banks could also be in that mix though.

Next on the list of dates is the new league year, which officially opens Mar. 12, 2025. That would be the day free agents officially hit the open market, although the legal negotiating window will open a couple days before that which means soon-to-be free agents are allowed to negotiate with other clubs. Ideally the 49ers would have extensions done before the new league year opens, but this will be the deadline they’re operating under to get any of those deals done.

Finally, Pelissero noted the NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisc. from April 24-26 of next year.

Of course, all of this is way down the road. The 49ers haven’t even reported to training camp yet so next offseason feels like forever away. However, given the import of some of the moves San Francisco will be making over the next couple seasons, those dates are should get circled on a calendar as the team prepares for a tough upcoming offseason.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire