Key dates for 2021 NFL offseason

There is little rest for those in NFL front offices. The business continues as player decisions must be made prior to free agency. One can be certain those meetings and discussions are taking place regarding transitional and franchise players.

After that, free agency while planning for the NFL Draft. Oh, and don’t forget phones will be ringing about possible trades, especially with the quarterback carousel in full spin.

And off we go into the offseason.

Feb. 23-March 9

The window for teams to designate one franchise or transitional player.

March 15-17

For three days before free agency begins, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

March 17, 4 p.m. ET

The official start of the 2021 league year.

All 2020 player contracts expire at this time, and clubs can begin signing new free agents. All reported trades and signings can’t be announced by the teams until the new league year begins.

April 19

Offseason workout programs begin.

April 23

Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 29-May 1

2021 NFL Draft currently scheduled to be held in Cleveland.