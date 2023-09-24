Key conference road trips for Charlevoix, East Jordan end as planned

Conference season is in full swing by now and Week 5 of the high school football season around the area came with some major games in figuring out a couple leagues.

Within the Leaders Division of the Northern Michigan Football League, Charlevoix met Benzie Central on the road in what became a defacto conference championship game.

While it’s hard to say anyone is out of it this early, the Rayders had an opportunity to put themselves in the driver’s seat and they took full advantage of that with a 29-12 victory.

For East Jordan, a conference clash just as big was on deck in the Legends Division when they headed to Glen Lake for a must win in the conference.

Like the Rayders, the Red Devils weathered the storm early and then pulled away with a 26-3 win over the Lakers, setting them up for a potential conference championship game later this season with Frankfort.

Charlevoix's (from left) Nate Claflin, Henry Herzog and Trevor Streeter converge on Benzie Central's Jaxon Childers during Friday night's clash in Benzonia.

While East Jordan and Charlevoix picked up wins, Boyne City and Harbor Springs fell in their matchups, each being shut out against Ogemaw Heights and Frankfort, respectively.

Charlevoix finally packs the bus

By Week 5, teams have typically become use to the grind that a Northern Michigan road trip can bring.

The packing, the long bus rides, finding focus in another stadium and locker room.

But for the Charlevoix football team, Week 5 was all new in 2023.

That’s probably the most impressive part about the victory over the Huskies is that they faced some adversity early, only being up 8-6 at halftime, and then stayed the course the rest of the way on the road.

“After only being up 8-6 at halftime, our kids dug down and played a great second half,” Charlevoix coach Don Jess said. “The offensive line did an outstanding job and (Henry) Herzog, (Landon) Swanson and (Brady) Jess ran hard.”

Charlevoix's Breyden Greensky moves a Benzie Central play off the ball during a play Friday night.

The Rayders churned out 261 yards on the ground, leaning on the big offensive line.

Swanson ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, Herzog had 13 carries for 97 yards and Jess added 13 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for a score as well to Hudson Vollmer.

Herzog and Swanson also each had 11 tackles, Nate Claflin had five tackles and an interception, Joshua Schultz added eight tackles and a sack and Vollmer had an interception for a second straight week.

The Rayders (4-1, 3-0) now have just two conference games left – Elk Rapids (2-3) and Tawas (1-4) – before they can call themselves champs.

Next up is a trip to Elk Rapids on Friday, Sept. 29.

Charlevoix's Brady Jess runs through a wide hole provided by his offense during Friday's first half in Benzie.

East Jordan returns to form

Everyone knew the East Jordan football team was better than the product they put on the field in Week 4 against Charlevoix.

They went out and showed it in Week 5 at Glen Lake.

While it was a close 6-3 game at halftime with the Red Devils out ahead, they broke things open in the second half with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Korbyn Russell to Braylon Grybauskas on the second play of the half.

“That was a big play to give us momentum in the second half,” EJ head coach Adam Grybauskas said. “I also thought our offensive line stepped up after last week. We challenged them and they played well. Ty Burks, Angel Delgado, Brenden Aenis, Wesley Pennington, and Owen Chappuies.”

Behind that line, Logan Shooks ran for 180 yards and a score on 17 carries, Grybauskas finished with 21 yards and a score on the ground, to go with 84 yards and the touchdown receiving and William Webb caught a 42-yard touchdown. Russell then finished 4 of 6 with 130 yards and two scores, along with an interception.

East Jordan's Korbyn Russell (right) and Logan Shooks (left) helped get the Red Devils back to the win column Friday night in a hostile Glen Lake road trip.

Defensively, Delgado led with 10 tackles, two for a loss and a sack, Russell had six stops and a sack and Daniel Ziebarth had five tackles.

East Jordan (4-1, 2-0) next meets Mancelona at home on Friday, Sept. 29.

Tough week for Rams, Ramblers

It’s been a tough few weeks, or season, depending on if you’re a Boyne City or Harbor Springs football fan.

The Ramblers dropped a third straight game Friday at Ogemaw Heights in a 48-0 final, the first time they’ve been shut out since midseason of 2019.

It’s also the first three-game losing streak for Boyne City (2-3) since the opening three weeks of the 1999 season.

For Harbor Springs (0-5), a 54-0 loss against No. 9 ranked Frankfort (5-0) knocked them to a winless start five weeks in.

It also came as a second straight shutout for the Rams.

They’ll try to close the month on a high note when they meet Oscoda (2-3) at home on Friday, Sept. 29.

For Boyne City, a conference clash with Benzie Central (2-3) awaits on Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix and East Jordan football earn critical NMFL wins