Key club updates emerge from Arsenal Fans’ Forum

Arsenal held their final Fans’ Forum of the season on Tuesday night, with a few updates emerging from the meeting.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Ben White celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal regularly hold forums with fans, allowing them to air views and ask questions of club officials. Twitter users DarrenArsenal1 and REDaction Gooners have provided some updates from Tuesday’s meeting, the last one of the 2023/24 campaign.

Managing director Richard Garlick was in attendance for the meeting, and he first confirmed that Arsenal will honour the late Kevin Campbell in the first home game of the 2024/25 season.

With the fixtures now having been confirmed, we know that will be the game against Wolves on Saturday, August 17th at 15:00 BST.

The former Arsenal striker, who won the league, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Community Shield, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup with the club, died aged 54 last week.

1993: Portrait of Kevin Campbell of Arsenal during a photocall at the Highbury Stadium in London. Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

For matchgoing fans, there was a positive update on phone signal on matchdays.

The club are planning to install a Digital Distributed Aerial System to improve phone signal at the ground, with installation now scheduled for October 2024.

Then there were a few updates on ticketing, with Arsenal confirming that within the next two seasons, the Premier League have stated that all away tickets will be digital tickets – which is a league initiative, not an Arsenal proposal.

Arsenal also revealed that they cancelled 24 season tickets last season due to lack of use.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Arsenal fans show their support and hold up a banner reading “Vamos” prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on March 09, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Finally, the club confirmed there there are no current plans to have away tickets via a ballot system, such as the one introduced for home tickets.

The home ticket ballot remains highly controversial among supporters and it’s clearly a work in progress, so it’s no real surprise the club would hold off on expanding it.