Key Chelsea player already injured on international duty confirms official federation

Chelsea’s biggest nightmare during this summer has become reality already, with a key player being injured on international duty before any of the major competitions have even started.

The Euros begin this weekend, and there are other competitions on this summer as well including the Copa America. Chelsea have a lot of players out representing their countries, and they would have been hoping to avoid any serious injuries to their players after the high amounts of injuries they have had in the squad recently.

Unfortunately, Nicolas Jackson has already picked up a ‘serious’ injury, and that is according to the Senegalese football federation themselves.

They posted on their official X account late last night that Jackson has picked up an injury. Their statement reads:

‘Jackson injured his right ankle during the Senegal-DRC match on June 6, 2024. Radiology examinations (MRI) carried out on June 7 revealed a serious sprain of the ankle. He will therefore be unavailable for the Mauritania – Senegal match on June 9, 2024.’

Serious ankle sprain

Jackson could be out for a while now depending on how bad it was

That does not sound good at all, even if they have only confirmed that Jackson will miss one game.

It is almost definitely going to be a lot longer out for Jackson though.

According to Bupa UK, sprained ankle recovery time will depend on how bad your sprain is. The most common sprains affect the ligaments on the outside of your ankle (lateral ankle sprains). The average time it takes people to return to sport after a lateral ankle sprain is 16 to 24 days. But it can vary a lot between people.

Mild-to-moderate sprains should heal enough to walk on within a few weeks. But it may take up to two or three months to get back to normal and play sports. If you have a very bad ankle sprain, it may take several months to recover, especially if you need surgery. There’s a risk of injuring your ankle again, especially in the first four to six weeks.