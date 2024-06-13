Key changes to Jacksonville High football coaching staff revealed

Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman has revealed several personnel changes to the Indians’ football coaching staff.

Danny Ramsey has been named as the new offensive coordinator and Ben Hoffmeier has been promoted to defensive coordinator – Hoffmeier served as a defensive secondary coach at Jacksonville last season.

“Both of the (new) coordinators have been head coaches in the past and both bring a good amount of experience to the table,” Holman said.

Ramsey comes to Jacksonville from Montgomery High School (Class 5A-II) where he served as an assistant coach last year.

Holman said that he got to know Ramsey when both were working in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District – Holman at Cypress-Fairbanks and Ramsey at Cypress Creek – in the early 2000s.

Hoffmeier, according to Holman, is one of several Indian coaches that bring noteworthy college coaching experience with them.

“Although he (Hoffmeier) is in (just) his third year of coaching in Texas public schools, he has coached at Wheaton (Illinois) College (NCAA Division III) and at Houston Christian University - formally Houston Baptist University.”

LaMont Butler has been hired as the Tribe’s defensive line coach, while Jacob Owen will be coaching quarterbacks at Jacksonville.

Butler, who played collegiatly at Sacramento State, was defensive line coach at Norfolk State University (NCAA Division I, Football Championship Series) last season.

He also has seen duty as the head coach at Trinity International University (Deerfield, Illinois, NAIA) for three seasons.

Owen, who played high school football at Dublin and Linden-Kildare High School, is returning to the Lone Star state, after coaching at Southern Nazarene University (Bethany, Oklahoma, NCAA Division II) for the past two seasons.

Prior to that, Owen played quarterback at Southern Nazarene for three seasons.

“We will be running a completely new offensive system this season, and I believe we have the coaches in place that can help us transition into a multiple set offense with different personnel packages,” Holman said. “We are going to build our offense around the strength of our players and what they can do best.”

Carlos Whitmire named boy’s coordinator at Jacksonville Middle School

Carlos Whitmire has been promoted to boy’s coordinator at Jacksonville Middle School, according to Holman.

Whitmire has also served as a basketball and track at JMS.

“I think Carlos is a good fit for our middle school coordinator,” Holman said. “He has been coaching linebackers for quite a while and he is another coach that has a great knowledge of the game.”