Key Cardinals players coming back off injuries

The Arizona Cardinals are off for a few more weeks before training camp begins July 25. A handful of players are coming back from injuries and hopefully can either stay healthy or get back to full health.

Keep an eye on these players as they prepare for the season.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

QB Kyler Murray

Murray’s ACL recovery is what all have their eyes on. Most figure he will not be read to start the season. Some believe he might not play at all (that’s highly unlikely). Even a midseason return is cautious.

QB Colt McCoy

McCoy had an elbow injury he worked through early in the offseason. It appears he has worked his way back, but the expected Week 1 start has had durability issues. He suffered a neck injury and a concussion last season and missed four weeks to start the year with a strained calf.

TE Zach Ertz

Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals

Ertz is also coming off an ACL tear but suffered it earlier in the season and has a real shot of being able to play to strat the year.

Advertisement

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Humphries’ back injury caused him to miss the final nine games of the 2022 season. He has since been ramped back up and was able to practice at the end of OTAs and during minicamp.

S Budda Baker

Baker is healed but is coming off a fractured shoulder. He has yet to do any on-field work with the team as he is in a contract dispute.

LS Aaron Brewer

Brewer was recently re-signed, now fully healthy after a pectoral injury ended his season last year.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire