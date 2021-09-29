Brewers P Devin Williams drunkenly breaks hand during clinch celebration, expected to miss playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams told reporters on Wednesday that he broke his pitching hand while celebrating the team's clinch of the NL Central on Sunday.

Per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, Williams said that he had too much to drink during the celebration and punched a wall after something upset him.

“If I could take it back, I would," Williams said.

He needs surgery and is expected to miss the playoffs.

“I’m pretty upset with myself, there’s no one to blame but me," Williams continued, per Bally Sports Wisconsin' Sophia Minnaert. "I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me.”

Williams was critical to Milwaukee's World Series hopes. (Fisher/Getty Images)

Brutal blow for Brewers

The Brewers placed Williams on the 10-day injured list. President of baseball operations David Stearns said that there's a chance that Williams could pitch in the World Series if the Brewers advance.

Milwaukee's hopes of making it that far took a significant blow with Williams' injury. He's the reigning NL Rookie of the Year and Reliever of the Year and earned Cy Young Award votes in 2020 for his efforts out of the Brewers bullpen. In 58 appearances this season, Williams has a 2.50 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 28 walks in 54 innings.

In tandem with All-Star closer Josh Hader, Williams led a bullpen that could be counted on to secure a late lead. Combined with a rotation featuring three All-Star starters boasting sub-3.0 ERAs in Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee was set to enter the postseason with a staff that could anchor a World Series run.

The loss of Williams instead leaves the Brewers scrambling to alter their pitching strategy with NLDS play slated to start on Oct. 8.