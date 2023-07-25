Key Auburn target KJ Bolden locks in commitment time

KJ Bolden is one of the top recruits in the country and Auburn is one of the finalists for the five-star safety. His recruitment is nearing an end as he is set to make his commitment on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. CT on the On3 YouTube Channel.

He will be deciding between Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. The Bufford, Georiga product has officially visited Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State with one scheduled to Auburn on Oct. 6, which is their bye week. He is also set to be on the Plains for Big Cat Weekend, his last visit before his commitment.

Bolden is the No. 8 overall player and No. 1 safety in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Georgia.

Bolden is being recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff who have already teamed up to land four-star cornerbacks Jalyn Crawford, A’mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and three-star safety Kensley Faustin. While each one of them was a key target, Bolden would kick Auburn’s class to another level.

