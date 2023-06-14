Key Auburn LB target Joseph Phillips sets commitment date

One of Auburn’s top linebacker targets is set to come off the board this week. Four-star linebacker Joseph Phillips announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he will be committing Thursday at noon.

He will be deciding between Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Phillips is from nearby Tuskegee, Alabama and has visited Auburn multiple times since they were the first school to offer him a scholarship back on Nov. 2, 2022.

He has blown up since then with over 20 offers and become the No. 126 overall player and No. 10 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 8 player from Alabama.

Georgia is also pushing hard for the 6-foot-2 and 251-pounder. He is fresh off an official visit to Athens and it sounds like it is down to Auburn and Georgia.

